Man accused of selling steroids through online business in Nebraska

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An IRS investigation has led to several people being charged in a steroid distribution conspiracy.

Fernando Lopez-Reyes is allegedly involved in a six-person conspiracy to sell steroids, meth and other controlled substances.

Lopez-Reyes entered a guilty plea in federal court in Omaha Friday afternoon. He will be sentenced Dec. 9.

Allegedly the group ran an online storefront for anabolic steroids called ‘Bob’s Custom Clothing Warehouse.’ The operation was allegedly run in Nebraska and elsewhere for several years, from April 12, 2018, to March 2021.

Drugs sold through the online business were allegedly in code, using phrases such as ‘special recipe, shirts, primo suits, etc.

Federal officials say the group used cryptocurrency for some payments to make the trail harder to follow.

Investigators also said the six individuals created shell corporations and paid a number of people in China for the product.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit for the St. Louis Field Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

