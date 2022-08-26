Huskers in Ireland: Frost preparing to let coaches shine

DUBLIN (WOWT) - It’s been a long off-season for the Huskers, and it is about to come to an end as Nebraska opens its football season Saturday in Ireland.

The Huskers’ 2022-23 season Week Zero matchup against Northwestern will happen on Aviva Field in Dublin with new players and new coaches.

Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple will now be calling plays, and that is not a situation that Head Coach Scott Frost is looking forward to.

“It’s more concern — it’s something I haven’t done in a long time,” Frost said. “I’ve already thought a lot about the other things that I can add if I don’t have my head buried in a call sheet. It’ll be a different experience for me. Everybody else is going to be doing exactly what they’ve always done and what they’re good at. I’m going to trust that and help where I can with more than one phase.”

Frost will also be able to look at the defense when the Huskers have the ball; previously when he was calling plays, he could not do that. He can also help out Defensive Coordinator Eric Chinander, who will also be on the sidelines, and pitch in with clock management, though that hasn’t been an issue through the years.

But all of it will be new — it’s going to feel different, no question — and we’re looking forward to it in this very unique season opener inside this Ireland stadium.

GAME DAY

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be at Aviva Stadium rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

