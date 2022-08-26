Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game.

Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver.

The Huskers are in Ireland bringing some red to the Emerald Isle as they prepare to square off against Northwestern. While back home in the Cornhusker state fans is gearing up ready to cheer on their team.

Husker fans are excited about the new season but they’ve also given Head Coach Scott Frost a warning, he’s on the hot seat.

“He’s got to bring everything, he’s got to the table his job depends on it, I know Husker fans really want him to succeed we really want him to be the guy, he’s got to bring it he’s got to bring it this year,” said Max Brook.

Scott Strunc owns Husker Hounds. Scott believes the Huskers will have a good season this year and a good season means good business.

“It obviously makes a big difference, I mean the fans are really the big heroes in this all no matter if we’re three and nine or nine and three haven’t been in a long time. The fans keep coming in,” said Strunc.

A lot of red and purple will be on display this weekend over in Ireland when the Huskers take on Northwestern.

The staff at Husker Hounds is all decked out in green but the green shirts have nothing to do with the Husker game over in Ireland.

“We wear green to be seen sometimes I looked around and we had red shirts on and I couldn’t find my employees versus the customers,” said Strunc.

The fans do keep coming in from all over. Bruce and Diane Sorum came in from Colorado and the Huskers aren’t even in the country.

“We’re still fans we’ll be coming back for a couple of the games from Colorado now that we live out there we’ll be coming back for a couple of games, we’re still fans,” said Diane Sorum.

The Huskers are playing a far-away game this week but it’s still good for business.

Jim Hall owns Oris Italian Bakery. He’s hoping for pizza sales like the good old days when NU was winning championships.

“Every weekend when there’s a Husker football game and they’re doing real good, the seasons great, last couple of years the first three or four games are good but then decline happens you’ll still get a good crowd but it’s not your normal championship crowd,” said Hall.

They hope to make a lot more for football fans this weekend but with the game over in Ireland this week there’s one request the owner can’t fill.

“I had people call me today seeing if I made soda bread because they were having an Irish Nebraska party this weekend I said no we don’t do soda bread,” said Hall.

The Huskers and the Wildcats will get it on around 11:30 a.m. Saturday putting fans here at home in the tailgate middle. What to do for breakfast or lunch?

“Man, I think you gotta go with lunch, some wings some appetizers, breakfast isn’t the way to go for that so,” said Brook.

“Always lunch man, on game day gotta have chicken wings and pizza,” said Strunc.

That’s good news for the folks at Oris even though they believe games with a later kickoff time are best for pizza.

“The best time for pizza games are 2:30 p.m. start games and 5, 6, 7 o’clock kickoff games. It will be ok this time because it’s the first game but later on, in the season it’s iffy they’ll come at halftime if they’re doing good, snag a pizza then go back and watch the second half,” said Hall.

When the Huskers return to the friendly confines of the Memorial Stadium, they’ll be happy to know their string of 382 straight sellouts will continue. So far the first three games this year are sold out, for the rest of the season, we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m actually surprised it’s not sold out already ahh, that’s concerning in my opinion. I guess I’ve taken it for granted I mean it’s been sold out every since I’ve been alive so I just assumed that it was going to be sold out. It seems to be dangling in the wind right now little concerning but winning will solve all those problems,” said Strunc.

But those championship seasons could be on the horizon for Nebraska and tradition just might be the answer.

“When I went to Nebraska we were national champions, our daughter went to Nebraska, national champions. Got a granddaughter that just found out yesterday that she’s been accepted to Nebraska so she’ll go next year, so sometime in the next four years, Nebraska is going to win another national championship. We hope so,” said Bruce Sorum.

