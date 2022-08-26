Herbster sets up PAC; initial agenda pushing constitutional carry, transparency in Nebraska
Nebraska First PAC director: ‘It’s not about Charles Herbster, but the voters of Nebraska’
FALLS CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Months after a failed run for governor of Nebraska, Charles Herbster is launching a political action committee.
According to its website, Nebraska First is about “Returning Nebraska to Commonsense Conservative Values.”
Director Rod Edwards said the PAC’s initial agenda will be to drive initiatives on transparency and Constitutional carry — not to lay the groundwork for another run for office for Herbster.
“Charles is starting this — he’s going to be the initial funder, and we’re going to aggressively raise money from other sources,” Edwards told 6 News. “Other than starting it, it’s not about Charles Herbster, but the voters of Nebraska. We’re starting with the Legislature — I bet if you asked most people, they don’t have a clue who their state senator is.”
According to a Thursday news release from the organization, “Nebraska First is asking all current state legislators who will remain in office in 2023 and all candidates for the Legislature to sign two pledges to the citizens of Nebraska.”
The second amendment pledge is essentially about open carry, where if you can legally get a handgun, you can conceal it in public without a permit or without having to take an eight-hour training class.
That failed in the legislature by two votes.
Law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln questioned whether it was necessary.
The other issue regarding a pledge from the Herbster PAC: transparency. Right now, state senators vote in secret when it comes to leadership positions in the Unicameral. Herbster believes everyone should know how you vote.
The release also included a statement from Herbster:
