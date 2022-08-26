Herbster sets up PAC; initial agenda pushing constitutional carry, transparency in Nebraska

FALLS CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Months after a failed run for governor of Nebraska, Charles Herbster is launching a political action committee.

According to its website, Nebraska First is about “Returning Nebraska to Commonsense Conservative Values.”

Director Rod Edwards said the PAC’s initial agenda will be to drive initiatives on transparency and Constitutional carry — not to lay the groundwork for another run for office for Herbster.

“Charles is starting this — he’s going to be the initial funder, and we’re going to aggressively raise money from other sources,” Edwards told 6 News. “Other than starting it, it’s not about Charles Herbster, but the voters of Nebraska. We’re starting with the Legislature — I bet if you asked most people, they don’t have a clue who their state senator is.”

According to a Thursday news release from the organization, “Nebraska First is asking all current state legislators who will remain in office in 2023 and all candidates for the Legislature to sign two pledges to the citizens of Nebraska.”

The second amendment pledge is essentially about open carry, where if you can legally get a handgun, you can conceal it in public without a permit or without having to take an eight-hour training class.

That failed in the legislature by two votes.

Law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln questioned whether it was necessary.

The other issue regarding a pledge from the Herbster PAC: transparency. Right now, state senators vote in secret when it comes to leadership positions in the Unicameral. Herbster believes everyone should know how you vote.

The release also included a statement from Herbster:

“While I came up short in my bid to be our next Governor, I fully intend to remain active in fighting for the traditional Christian Conservative values our state and country were founded on. During my campaign, I talked about a lot of issues and ideas that resonated with voters. With Nebraska First, we want to make sure those voters have a voice in their government. Through this organization, I, along with other like-minded conservatives, want to fight for the great ideas we talked about during and after my campaign. This is not about me. This is about the people of Nebraska. Nebraska First gives us the platform to keep people engaged with the Nebraska government and gives a voice to those who believe they are not being heard by our elected leaders... Nebraska voters expect their lawmakers to do their job as elected officials. By Constitution, all votes are required to be made public. Votes for leadership positions should be no different. By voting in secret, our elected officials are not only ignoring the state constitution, but they are also hiding their representation from the people. Doing their job also means standing up for the rights enshrined in the United States Constitution as granted to law abiding citizens by our Founders.”

