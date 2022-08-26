Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around weekend storms

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are here by the weekend! The first half of Saturday is dry and you’ll want to take advantage of that. After 3PM scattered storms approach the Metro with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chances increase as the day goes on and we may see one or two isolated severe storms with 1′ hail and gusty winds.

Saturday evening rain
Saturday evening rain(wowt)
Overnight rain
Overnight rain(wowt)

Scattered showers and storms continue overnight and clear to the E Sunday morning. This leaves behind the potential for a soaking rain for many. Forecast totals range from .1″ on the low end to nearly 2″ on the high end.

Sunday AM rain
Sunday AM rain(wowt)
Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

We’ll clear out quickly from there helping us to reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

A second round tries to move in Sunday evening. That lingers into the overnight hours and clears up early Monday. That’ll add some additional rain potential but not much.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Highs bounce between the mid 80s and low 90s with on and off rain chances the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Woman found stabbed to death after house fire extinguished in Cass County; teen arrested
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
(Courtesy photo)
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello

Latest News

Friday Morning Showers
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty Friday morning showers, better rain chances this weekend
Spotty AM showers Friday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers Friday morning, planning around weekend rain
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and storms to start Thursday
Spotty Thursday AM rainv
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storm chances ahead of an unsettled weekend