Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around weekend storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are here by the weekend! The first half of Saturday is dry and you’ll want to take advantage of that. After 3PM scattered storms approach the Metro with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chances increase as the day goes on and we may see one or two isolated severe storms with 1′ hail and gusty winds.

Saturday evening rain (wowt)

Overnight rain (wowt)

Scattered showers and storms continue overnight and clear to the E Sunday morning. This leaves behind the potential for a soaking rain for many. Forecast totals range from .1″ on the low end to nearly 2″ on the high end.

Sunday AM rain (wowt)

Rain potential (wowt)

We’ll clear out quickly from there helping us to reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

A second round tries to move in Sunday evening. That lingers into the overnight hours and clears up early Monday. That’ll add some additional rain potential but not much.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Highs bounce between the mid 80s and low 90s with on and off rain chances the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.