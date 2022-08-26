Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday.

The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000.

A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.

The SUV belongs to a former boyfriend of Redding who had given the woman permission to drive it according to court documents.

Redding is charged with one count of robbery.

We’ve learned she was fired from Omaha police in 2016 after 22 years with OPD but we are still working to learn why.

Wendy Redding, 48. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

