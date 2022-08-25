Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and storms to start Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a few showers and storms on the map. It is welcomed rain and hopefully will bring some downpours to some of us. The rain & storms chances are in the forecast today before 1pm today followed by partly cloudy skies and a bit of warming.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We’ll warm into the upper 80s this afternoon with a light north breeze and partly cloudy skies after any showers move out.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers are possible Friday morning too but I doubt we’ll see very many on the map. We’ll have another day in the upper 80s likely too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday has the potential to be a warm one with highs in the lower 90s before any storms try to develop. There is the threat of a few showers and storms after 5pm into the overnight hours too. I would expect some of those to last into early morning Sunday hours too.

