Omaha man formally charged with terroristic threats, weapons charges following active-shooter drill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha accused of causing a panic at a charity earlier this year will be staying in jail awhile longer.

Thursday afternoon, bond was set at $300,000 for John Channels, 27, who faces five counts of terroristic threats after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. He is also facing a weapons charge for a gun that shot blanks.

John Channels, 27. (PHOTO: WOWT)

Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls about an active shooter at Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford streets. People said someone was actively firing and that there were multiple victims on the ground.

When officers arrived, they were told it was an active shooter drill or shooting exercise, but some employees were unaware of it — as were others who called for Omaha Police, Omaha Fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and 911 for help.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.