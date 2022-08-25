Omaha man formally charged with terroristic threats, weapons charges following active-shooter drill

He is facing one weapons charge for a gun that shot blanks; bond set at $300K
The Omaha man accused of causing a panic will be staying in jail a while longer.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha accused of causing a panic at a charity earlier this year will be staying in jail awhile longer.

Thursday afternoon, bond was set at $300,000 for John Channels, 27, who faces five counts of terroristic threats after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. He is also facing a weapons charge for a gun that shot blanks.

John Channels, 27.
John Channels, 27.(PHOTO: WOWT)

Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls about an active shooter at Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford streets. People said someone was actively firing and that there were multiple victims on the ground.

When officers arrived, they were told it was an active shooter drill or shooting exercise, but some employees were unaware of it — as were others who called for Omaha Police, Omaha Fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and 911 for help.

