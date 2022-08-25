Neighborhood street named after Omaha native Symone Sanders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Usually, when someone is honored with a street being named after them, that person is a little older. On Wednesday, that honor goes to a person who is much younger.

Symone Sanders has made a number of major accomplishments in a short period of time. She grew up in North Omaha around the 22nd and Sprauge Street neighborhood.

Sanders would grow up and enter the world of politics such as working on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. Sanders would later be a member of the Biden-Harris campaign eventually becoming the spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Currently, Sanders has her own political talk show on MSNBC and she also found time to write a book.

Sanders returned to the neighborhood where she grew up, but the street where the family home is located now has a new name.

Symone D. Sanders Street now replaces 22nd Street at Sprague.

“It is such an honor you know 22nd and Sprague is the street I grew up on it is the street I spent all of my formative years were spent on this street and this community means so much to me,” said Sanders.

Sanders means so much to this community and community leaders say Sanders is a motivator for all young people in Omaha who have big dreams.

“She’s at the beginning of her walk so every step she takes she gives some young girl some young boy here hope to know that this is not a place that you cannot emerge from, there are people in this community that will help you and if you put forth any effort you can go to the heights of the White House,” said Chris Rodgers, Douglas County Commissioner.

Symone’s family is proud of her accomplishments. She has come a long way from 22nd and Sprague to hosting her own show on national television and she said it all started here in North Omaha.

“North Omaha is so important to me everything I learned about politics, media, organizing, community I learned it right here. My first media training class where I learned to edit and put together a video was Girls, Inc. I’m very humbled and so grateful to the community to continue to think of me I will never forget North Omaha it is key to who I am and I am oh so happy to be home today,” said Sanders.

