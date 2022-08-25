‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans taking in the sights of Ireland this week have been greeted by several red N’s, similar to the ones you see on Nebraska football helmets.

You can find them on cars all over Ireland, but they’re not a sign that you’re passing a Husker fan on the road.

In Ireland, a red "N" means something very different. (Joe Nugent / WOWT)

The N stickers on vehicles in Ireland actually stand for “Novice Driver” and are meant to signal that an inexperienced driver is behind the wheel. Drivers must display the N-plates on their vehicle for two years after receiving their first full driver’s license.

