House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening.

A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm.

No injuries were reported and officials say no one was home at the time.

Crews worked on getting the fire under control for about 40 minutes and M.U.D. responded to the incident.

An investigation is underway and there’s an estimated total dollar loss of $80,000.

