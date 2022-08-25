Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers Friday morning, planning around weekend rain

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry Thursday evening we’re looking ahead to another shot at morning t-showers. Chances roll in overnight and will be spotty, mainly W of the Metro by 3 AM and then traveling E. The best chance for rain in the Metro will be between 6AM and 9 AM.

Spotty AM showers Friday
Spotty AM showers Friday(wowt)

Well clear from there with lingering clouds but dry conditions Friday afternoon. Highs climb to the mid 80s for most.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Better storm chances are here by the weekend! Plan around scattered evening and overnight storms Saturday that continue into the first half of Sunday. This could bring a good round of soaking rain to some, best chances will be over W Iowa for 1″+ totals.

Sunday AM rain
Sunday AM rain(wowt)

A second round tries to move in Sunday evening. That lingers into the overnight hours and clears up early Monday. That’ll add some additional rain potential.

Sunday night storms
Sunday night storms(wowt)

Here’s a look at how much we could see Saturday through Monday morning.

Weekend rain potential
Weekend rain potential(wowt)

Highs bounce between the mid 80s and low 90s with on and off rain chances the next 5 days.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

