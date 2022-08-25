Buskers for Huskers: Dublin bar welcomes Big Red fans

DUBLIN (WOWT) - As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin.

In the days leading up to the season opener against Northwestern, those fans are quickly finding a place they like.

Come Saturday, Aviva Stadium will be packed with Nebraska fans. Technically, it’s considered a Northwestern home game, but it will feel more like a Huskers home game with so many Nebraskans making the trip through the week.

In a city with more than 750 pubs or bars, many have been looking for places to hang out, and there is no better place for a Nebraska fan than Buskers, the Huskers bar.

Nebraska fans Tony Belt and Chad Lemburg made the trip overnight with a group of 11 people. Their first stop Wednesday was Buskers.

“We saw the big Nebraska sign outside. We came inside, and everything in here is Nebraska, with the Huskers everywhere — it’s like home away from home,” Lemburg said.

Belt was also impressed.

“Walked in, and I’m like, ‘I wonder if they do it for the game or is this all the time?’ ” he said. “It’s cool in here. It’s awesome.”

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Aviva Stadium, where about 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be rooting on their Huskers. The game will air on Fox.

