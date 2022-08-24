Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing still at large, victim upgraded to stable condition

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.

Responding officers located a 39-year-old Lincoln man suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided aid and Lincoln Fire and Rescue brought the man to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday morning, his condition has been upgraded to stable. A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital with a head injury from being pushed to the ground during the fight.

Witnesses have been interviewed and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene for additional evidence.

LPD said a suspect known to the victim has been identified but has not been located at this time. Additional information is not being released as the investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.

LPD urges anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward and call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

