Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few spotty storms possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few spotty showers and a few storms on the map north of I-80 to start the day. That is where most of any of the spotty rain will be today. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to get some of it but most of us will stay dry as we warm into the lower 90s.

Wednesday Rain
Wednesday Rain(WOWT)

Highs in the 90s will be the hottest of the week.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers and a storms are possible overnight tonight into Thursday morning. There is the low end risk of a strong storm north of the metro overnight as well.

Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WOWT)

A few showers and storms in the morning Thursday will move south rather quickly and leave us mostly dry the rest off the day.

Rain Chances Thursday
Rain Chances Thursday(WOWT)

We could even see a few more showers and storms Friday but those likely won’t cover much area either.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

