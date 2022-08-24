Omaha man arrested for terroristic threats after 911 calls near food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago.

John Channels, 27, was booked for five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon.

Court records show that on May 19 there were 911 calls about an active shooter at Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford.

People said someone was actively firing and that there were multiple victims on the ground. When officers arrived they were told it was an active shooter drill or shooting exercise.

Officers say the organizer and actor of the active shooter event was Channels and he identified himself as an Offutt Civilian Police Officer. Police discovered he had been firing blanks from a handgun and staged people throughout the area to act as victims to be viewed by employees as they fled the building.

But some employees of Catholic Charities were unaware of it along with others elsewhere who called in.

Police also determined after talking to some employees that a number of them were unaware of the training event and had believed the shots fired and victims they encountered were part of a real active shooter event.

Omaha Police, the fire department, Douglas County Sheriff, and Douglas County 911 were made aware of the planned training event. Six officers in all were dispatched along with two county deputies and nine OFD personnel.

OPD spoke to a woman at Catholic Charities who said she and another director hired Channels around April 28 to conduct the training. They said Channels stressed that local law enforcement would be present during the training event and would participate.

Channels would play the gunman and engage his victims in view of employees to elicit a fear response and gauge their reactions. He would start shooting people outside and then make his way into the building with keys provided by staff.

He allegedly specifically stated that he did not want the staff to be informed that this was only a drill and wanted to feel as though they were in danger.

The director said she and others were uncomfortable with the idea of not fully informing staff but trusted his expertise and Channels gave assurances that he would take care of all of the necessary notifications.

John Channels, 27. (PHOTO: WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.