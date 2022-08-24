No varsity football in 2022 for Omaha’s new Buena Vista High School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Transfer eligibility has cost one of two new OPS high school’s the chance to play varsity football this fall. Though Buena Vista High School only features freshman and sophomore classes this first year, they still hoped to compete at the varsity level in sports, alongside fellow newcomer Westview High School.

But Principal Dr. Carrie Carr informed parents and students Tuesday that not enough of the players’ families had completed the NSAA-required transfer paperwork by the May 1 deadline. Originally scheduled to begin varsity football against Westview Thursday night, the game instead will be considered a junior varsity matchup. Schools originally scheduled to play the Bison are expected to be granted forfeit wins.

Several parents spoke after leaving a meeting with administrators and football coaches to discuss the decision. They all expressed initial disappointment that the decision was made so close to the start of the season, but seemed to accept the final decision by OPS and the school.

“Seemed like everybody took it in stride,” parent Jenny Kolc said after the meeting. “I was a little concerned with my freshman playing against juniors and seniors who have had three years, four years to really get the weight lifting in and get the size that they need to really win some football, and while our kids probably could have pulled out a couple wins, for the most part, I think they might have been stomped a little bit.”

Carr declined a request to speak on camera but did share the content of letters sent to parents.

Dear Buena Vista Football Families Thank you for your continued support of our student-athletes. We are so proud to be a part of this new school community, and care very deeply about the students we serve. I am writing to inform you that we will not be proceeding with a varsity football schedule as originally planned. We regret that not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year. Our previously scheduled game against Westview this Thursday, August 25th, will go on as scheduled as a junior varsity contest. This game will be played at Omaha South at 7 p.m. as scheduled. We look forward to filling the stands with our Bison fans. Our school is committed to keeping students engaged and exploring additional competition opportunities. We will share more information about those opportunities in our meeting with families this evening. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have additional questions. Thank you for your support, and go Bison! Sincerely, Dr. Carrie Carr, Principal

First-year Head Coach Keegan Grant said he is proud of his athletes and glad they will still get to play football this year, even if it is at the junior varsity level.

The two new schools did play their first official varsity games in any sports Tuesday, with Westview defeating Buena Vista in softball.

