Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers respond to Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan

Senators and Congressional representatives from Nebraska and Iowa issued their responses to President Biden's plan to issue thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness to Americans below certain earnings thresholds.

The president’s plan means that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For those who also receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.

Biden is also extending a pause on all federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a release that he’s “long been an advocate for higher education reform and has been outspoken on its need to be overhauled.”

“The President can spin it however he wants with Pell window dressing, but at the end of the day his debt forgiveness scheme forces blue-collar workers to subsidize white-collar graduate students. Instead of demanding accountability from an underperforming higher education sector that pushes so many young Americans into massive debt, the Administration’s unilateral plan baptizes a broken system. This deeply regressive action — which fails even to acknowledge that most debt is held by folks with graduate degrees — will do nothing to jumpstart the reform higher education desperately needs.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., also said the public would be better served by policies that address tuition costs as well as educational access.

“Yet another economically backwards policy from the Biden administration that unfairly pushes the burden of these loans onto all American taxpayers and further fuels the inflation fire. It’s not just the multibillion-dollar cost. These loans are not magically ‘gone’ – the debt is being transferred from those who borrowed it to current and future taxpayers. Working-class families who followed the rules and paid off their student loans, as well as the vast number of Americans who did not go to college, must now cover the cost of others who accumulated this debt. That is not right. We should be focused on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and providing the American people will better access to the educational opportunities they deserve.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., called the president’s plan “Robin Hood in reverse” and said his office’s phones “have been ringing off the hook with people outraged” by Wednesday’s announcement.

President Biden’s federal student loan cancelation plan is a "robin-hood" in reverse where the working man and woman is... Posted by Congressman Don Bacon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Our phones have been ringing off the hook with people outraged over Biden’s unconstitutional loan forgiveness today. Congress holds the power of the purse, not the President. Posted by Don Bacon on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called the plan “unfair,” and said it would “fan the flames of inflation,” echoing a sentiment shared by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, earlier in the day.

Why should Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education foot the bill for master’s... Posted by Senator Joni Ernst on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Biden’s plan shifts the debt burden to those who worked to pay off their student debts.

At a time of skyrocketing inflation, declining wages, and a national recession, Washington has again turned its back on... Posted by Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

