Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect

A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a standoff with police
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial.

A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa court.

Gage Walter, 27, suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother, was arrested after a standoff in Des Moines on Sunday, Aug. 14. He also allegedly tried to kill a man outside a supermarket with a hammer, according to court documents, but it wasn’t clear what the motive for the attack might have been.

RELATED: Suspect's family speaks out about mental health
Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27(Polk County Jail)

He is currently facing six charges in Douglas County: two charges of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is also facing charges in Iowa, including possession of a stolen vehicle, among others.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Omaha Police stated earlier this month that they would begin to seek extradition for Walter.

