Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial.

A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa court.

Gage Walter, 27, suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother, was arrested after a standoff in Des Moines on Sunday, Aug. 14. He also allegedly tried to kill a man outside a supermarket with a hammer, according to court documents, but it wasn’t clear what the motive for the attack might have been.

Gage Walter, 27 (Polk County Jail)

He is currently facing six charges in Douglas County: two charges of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is also facing charges in Iowa, including possession of a stolen vehicle, among others.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Omaha Police stated earlier this month that they would begin to seek extradition for Walter.

