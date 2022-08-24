Huskers announce Blackshirts, get down to business in Ireland

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Husker defense players earning the team’s coveted Blackshirts found them hanging in their lockers Wednesday when they arrived for practice.

Blackshirts were awarded to Ty Robinson, Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome, Caleb Tannor, Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, and Marques Buford Jr.

Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple said the team is becoming more tight-knit, with the older players offering help and support to the younger players.

“I’m excited to see their performance on Saturday,” he said.

As the off-season closes down Mark Whipple on his confidence in the offense with new coaches and new players #Huskers



More tonight @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/70R8UC4zhq — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 24, 2022

The team got started a little later Wednesday, with practice in the afternoon as the team works to get acclimated to the six-hour time difference.

Looking forward to seeing Gabe Ervin Jr. back out on the field following that injury at Oklahoma. He’ll be in the mix at RB as the #Huskers try to find a hot hand here in Ireland pic.twitter.com/eO7S4jD0rP — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 24, 2022

Kickoff at Aviva Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be here rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

