Huskers announce Blackshirts, get down to business in Ireland
Team working to adjust to the six-hour time difference
DUBLIN (WOWT) - Husker defense players earning the team’s coveted Blackshirts found them hanging in their lockers Wednesday when they arrived for practice.
Blackshirts were awarded to Ty Robinson, Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome, Caleb Tannor, Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, and Marques Buford Jr.
Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple said the team is becoming more tight-knit, with the older players offering help and support to the younger players.
“I’m excited to see their performance on Saturday,” he said.
The team got started a little later Wednesday, with practice in the afternoon as the team works to get acclimated to the six-hour time difference.
Kickoff at Aviva Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.
About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be here rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.
