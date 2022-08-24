Huskers announce Blackshirts, get down to business in Ireland

Team working to adjust to the six-hour time difference
It was a busy day for the Nebraska football team as they finally arrived in Ireland ahead of their season opener on Saturday against Northwestern.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Husker defense players earning the team’s coveted Blackshirts found them hanging in their lockers Wednesday when they arrived for practice.

Blackshirts were awarded to Ty Robinson, Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome, Caleb Tannor, Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, and Marques Buford Jr.

Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple said the team is becoming more tight-knit, with the older players offering help and support to the younger players.

“I’m excited to see their performance on Saturday,” he said.

The team got started a little later Wednesday, with practice in the afternoon as the team works to get acclimated to the six-hour time difference.

Kickoff at Aviva Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be here rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
People from various Council Bluffs agencies clean out a homeless camp
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student
Omaha Buena Vista High School.
No varsity football in 2022 for Omaha’s new Buena Vista High School
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison

Latest News

WOWT Big Red Extra: 6 News Sports in Dublin, Ireland
Big Red Extra: 6 News Sports in Dublin, Ireland
WOWT Big Red Extra: Playing at Aviva Stadium
Big Red Extra: Playing at Aviva Stadium
WOWT Big Red Extra: The Huskers' first day in Ireland
Big Red Extra: The Huskers' first day in Ireland
WOWT Big Red Extra: Huskers fans in Ireland
Big Red Extra: Huskers fans in Ireland