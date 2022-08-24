Sports bars grapple with future of viewing as streaming becomes pricey

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The price of doing business has gone up for sports bars that want to show as many games as they can for their customers.

Direct TV’s contract with the NFL expires after this year and Amazon Prime now holds the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football.

Sports bars may be affected by the changes. Watching your favorite team is becoming easier, but more costly.

Fans now need a streaming service, dish, or cable to see a wider variety of games and that’s an added expense.

Laura Dimitroff at Gate 10 in the Old Market said it’s a price bars and restaurants pay as more sporting events are moving to streaming services.

“If you look at the streaming services that will actually livestream a game, I don’t think it will be a problem,” she said. “I mean someone will be streaming it somewhere.”

Gate 10 has about 15 sets connected to cable, streaming services, and over-the-air channels, providing several options for sports fans.

Dimitroff said they also buy the occasional pay-per-view and that costs additional money.

Oscar’s Pizza and Sports Grille in Southwest Omaha invested a lot of money in video and audio enhancement specifically for sporting events.

“We’ve added about six to seven new TVs throughout the restaurant and now we have a 29 by 8 LED wall,” Manager Mike Warren said.

The room alone has 17 video monitors. The video wall can show up to eight games at once, again via cable, streaming, over-the-air, and Direct TV.

“We can stream a lot of different things and several things at once too, so it’s going to be kind of like Vegas Sports Book, kind of,” Warren said.

But businesses pay even more.

“We buy the UFC pay-per-views, that’s an extra 80 bucks every two weeks you know there’s UFC pay-per-view every two weeks,” Warren said.

Customers are noticing a shift in how we view sports and how they will be impacted in the future.

“It’s kind of depressing to think that you may have to stream just about everything and anything you want to watch,” Ron Nordmeyer of Elkhorn said.

Add to that the additional cost.

“That’s just it,” Nordmeyer said. “I shudder at the thought.”

Managers at Oscars and Gate 10 hope the cost of providing sports viewing doesn’t negatively affect business and the hardest part is deciding which remote control to use.

The NFL package is sold to bars and restaurants based on customer capacity.

Prices range from $6,000 for 101-200 people to $78,000 per year for venues between 2,001 and 5,000 people.

It is not known at this time if Direct TV will offer the NFL package through streaming.

