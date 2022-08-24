Firefighters respond to fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Firefighters in Des Moines responded to a warehouse fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning.
By WOI
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
A spokesperson from the Iowa State Fairgrounds told TV station WOI in Des Moines that it happened at a warehouse near East 33rd Street and Dean Avenue.

Firefighters said the trailers inside the warehouse were empty, so there was no livestock present at the time of the fire.

First responders are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

