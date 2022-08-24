Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storm chances ahead of an unsettled weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms build in from the NW Wednesday night with isolated activity near Norfolk after 8 PM and better chances N of the Metro after 11 PM.

Wednesday night storms (wowt)

A few storms to the N may be strong with hail and gusty winds... the severe risk is marginal. Storms and showers won’t reach the Metro until the early morning hours Thursday and by then they’ll be much weaker.

Severe risk (wowt)

Thursday brings spotty shower and thunderstorm chances though mid morning... A few may persist S of the Metro up until midday before clearing. Highs will reach into the mid 80s for most as we break into afternoon sun. Spotty showers return for the Friday AM commute once again.

Spotty Thursday AM rainv (wowt)

Better storm chances are here by the weekend! Plan around scattered evening and overnight storms Saturday that continue into the first half of Sunday. This could bring a good round of soaking rain to some, best chances will be over W Iowa for 1″+ totals.

Weekend rain potential (wowt)

Highs bounce between the mid 80s and low 90s with on and off rain chances the next 5 days.

Next 5 days (wowt)

