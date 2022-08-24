Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week.

Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items.

“I can’t afford to lose all this stuff again,” said Bryan Dennis who’s been homeless for seven years and living along the river for the past two months. “I mean, a tent, a tarp, some sleeping bags, some fishing poles. I mean, to most people that’s stuff they can store in a garage. To me, that’s my life.”

Tuesday, he packed up all his belongings and doesn’t know where his next move will be.

“We were told that if we’re displaced to go to the river because it wasn’t the city. We come to the river, and then they came in and told us we all had to leave the river.”

The coordinated effort by the police department and New Visions Homeless Services was in response to complaints that people were living on private property owned by the railroad company nearby.

“Instead of going in doing a clean sweep, they worked with us for about a month where we were able to go out to those campsites, try to connect with those individuals that were experiencing street-level-homelessness and try to connect them with resources,” said Brandy Wallar, CEO of New Visions Homeless Services.

Weeks leading up to the sweep, New Vision providers alerted people it was going to happen, but still many had nowhere to go

“If you move people out of encampments, they don’t necessarily have places to go,” said Shawn Miller, homeless services director at New Visions. “So it’s kind of, ‘camp somewhere else.’ It’s like kicking the can down the road, which is the unfortunate thing.”

Oftentimes shelters accept families and single genders, not couples. Of the 25 people who didn’t heed warnings of the clearing, just three joined a shelter.

“It’s a lot of couples, and they have animals and stuff. And they can’t stay together...one’s not going to go into a shelter without the other,” said Miller.

Bryan echoed that sentiment: “If you’re with your woman then you want to be with her, and she wants you to be with her every night. That’s the safety and security of couple ship.”

As to his plans for what’s next, “It’s just another day in the life. You just trudge to fight another day.”

