Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

Official: Work at 120th & Maple should be finished by end of August
120th and West Maple Construction
120th and West Maple Construction(WOWT)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection.

“We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction can be challenging but it has to happen,” Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said.

But there is good news for those drivers: Construction is nearing conclusion. Pfitzer said the project is scheduled to be wrapped up within a week.

The new traffic light trusses still need to be installed, which will require an overnight closure at the intersection. But come September, commuters will have the green light to a smoother drive.

Of course, drivers will notice the changes during the week. But on the weekends at the soccer complex — with all of the traffic that will fill the lot — it’s really going to kick in.

“Traffic is going to flow, kind of like we did 132nd and Center a few years ago. It was backed up for years and years — over a decade. There were crashes happening and things like that,” Pfitzer said. “We got done with construction, and we had very positive feedback because traffic flows through there very efficiently.”

He said that the city’s next street expansion project will be on 168th Street from West Center Road to Q Street. That project is scheduled to start next year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
People from various Council Bluffs agencies clean out a homeless camp
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student
Omaha Buena Vista High School.
No varsity football in 2022 for Omaha’s new Buena Vista High School
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison

Latest News

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
WOWT Study recommends Farnam Street changes
Study recommends Farnam Street changes