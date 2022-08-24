Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection.

“We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction can be challenging but it has to happen,” Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said.

But there is good news for those drivers: Construction is nearing conclusion. Pfitzer said the project is scheduled to be wrapped up within a week.

The new traffic light trusses still need to be installed, which will require an overnight closure at the intersection. But come September, commuters will have the green light to a smoother drive.

Of course, drivers will notice the changes during the week. But on the weekends at the soccer complex — with all of the traffic that will fill the lot — it’s really going to kick in.

“Traffic is going to flow, kind of like we did 132nd and Center a few years ago. It was backed up for years and years — over a decade. There were crashes happening and things like that,” Pfitzer said. “We got done with construction, and we had very positive feedback because traffic flows through there very efficiently.”

He said that the city’s next street expansion project will be on 168th Street from West Center Road to Q Street. That project is scheduled to start next year.

