Construction near 60th & Q for casino give headaches to homeowners, businesses

Construction work is causing some growing pains
Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park.

But first Q Street between 60th and 72nd Street will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic.

The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about two months. This is the first stage of a 10-12 month project.

Construction crews are working to make Q Street wider, right now all this work is putting the brakes on Bryant Moran’s business.

“The drive-through traffic that we got we lost all of it. We’re adjusting things to the guys at Hawkins a little bit helping us out adding some roadway and stuff for us but it’s on a day-to-day operation probably slows us down about 50% from what were used to,” said Moran.

Bryant’s T’s Auto and Truck Sales has been on the corner of 60th and Q for eight years, he says internet sales are saving him right now but the service end of his business, the brake jobs, and the oil changes have slowed with traffic. He does have a short road through the construction that allows traffic to get in and out of his business.

But Bryant and some of the others in the area are still excited to see the Warhorse Casino move into the neighborhood.

“Yeah we’re excited about it, end of the day bring some revenue to Nebraska hopefully lowers the tax dollars we pay a little bit that’s the big thing we’re wanting to see.”

The construction work is going on right in front of Kris Miller’s home. She says all of this work gives her daycare kids something to look at.

“I think it’s interesting and a lot of fun actually watching all this stuff do different tricks and moves it’s pretty interesting. We sit in the window and the door and watch them go to action a little bit of action in the neighborhood now,” said Miller.

For a while, everyone on this stretch of Q Street will feel the growing pains but they’re hoping the improved road and easier traffic flow will help the neighborhood.

“Eventually over time I could see that happening, but the short-term suffering for it we’ll see how that plays out in the long run so we’ll see.”

The widened street will also include turn lanes.

Warhorse Casino operators will pick up the $8 million tab for the Q Street road improvements.

