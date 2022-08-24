Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student

Following the incident, the father said his daughter’s emotions ‘were all over the place’
A parent at Bellevue West says he's disgusted and hurt after he says his daughter witnessed her science teacher using a racial slur in class.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West High School is being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.

Monday after school, Jason Cribbs got a call from his daughter, who is a junior at the school, who said she witnessed her science teacher repeat the slur several times in class and in the hallway.

“A teacher and a student were engaged in a back and forth, I don’t know what exactly was said, but, I guess the student said the n-word, and the teacher repeated that n-word and continued to repeat it throughout the class,” Cribbs says.

After that, the argument got moved to the hallway, where Cribbs’ daughter says other teachers began closing their doors while the slur was used again in front of other staff.

“I heard that the dean intervened and the teacher was still saying the n-word as the dean was present,” Cribbs added.

Following the incident, Cribbs said his daughter’s emotions ‘were all over the place.’

When asked about the incident, Bellevue Public Schools provided this short statement:

“While this is a personnel matter and the district can not discuss personnel matters - Bellevue Public Schools does not condone the use of racial slurs in any manner or environment from students or staff.”

Cribbs said he spoke with the school principal Tuesday and received an apology and said the behavior was “unlike her,” and that they handled the matter how they saw fit.

Cribbs says he was told the teacher would be retained and the school offered to allow his daughter to switch classes.

“I feel like leaving that teacher in that environment, you’re not changing anything. This teacher’s still going to be walking the hallways, and the students are still going to be on edge.”

As a Black man, Cribbs says hearing about the incident was hurtful.

“I just had to help my child and let her know like that’s the way things are these days and it’s not healthy, it’s not OK.”

Now, Cribbs says he’s considering having his daughter transfer schools, despite her thriving as a student and an athlete at Bellevue West.

“I would hate to go that way, but I’m gonna do what I have to do to protect my children, and that’s part of me being a father, I’m going to protect my children and make sure they’re in a safe environment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
People from various Council Bluffs agencies clean out a homeless camp
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage
Omaha Buena Vista High School.
No varsity football in 2022 for Omaha’s new Buena Vista High School
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an...
LPD: Stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries; suspect at large
Omaha man arrested for terroristic threats after 911 calls near food pantry