Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West High School is being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.

Monday after school, Jason Cribbs got a call from his daughter, who is a junior at the school, who said she witnessed her science teacher repeat the slur several times in class and in the hallway.

“A teacher and a student were engaged in a back and forth, I don’t know what exactly was said, but, I guess the student said the n-word, and the teacher repeated that n-word and continued to repeat it throughout the class,” Cribbs says.

After that, the argument got moved to the hallway, where Cribbs’ daughter says other teachers began closing their doors while the slur was used again in front of other staff.

“I heard that the dean intervened and the teacher was still saying the n-word as the dean was present,” Cribbs added.

Following the incident, Cribbs said his daughter’s emotions ‘were all over the place.’

When asked about the incident, Bellevue Public Schools provided this short statement:

“While this is a personnel matter and the district can not discuss personnel matters - Bellevue Public Schools does not condone the use of racial slurs in any manner or environment from students or staff.”

Cribbs said he spoke with the school principal Tuesday and received an apology and said the behavior was “unlike her,” and that they handled the matter how they saw fit.

Cribbs says he was told the teacher would be retained and the school offered to allow his daughter to switch classes.

“I feel like leaving that teacher in that environment, you’re not changing anything. This teacher’s still going to be walking the hallways, and the students are still going to be on edge.”

As a Black man, Cribbs says hearing about the incident was hurtful.

“I just had to help my child and let her know like that’s the way things are these days and it’s not healthy, it’s not OK.”

Now, Cribbs says he’s considering having his daughter transfer schools, despite her thriving as a student and an athlete at Bellevue West.

“I would hate to go that way, but I’m gonna do what I have to do to protect my children, and that’s part of me being a father, I’m going to protect my children and make sure they’re in a safe environment,” he said.

