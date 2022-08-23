Virtual reality therapy helps Omaha Air National Guard veteran recover from plane crash

“I think I know what happened but I really don’t remember. I have amnesia from before the crash till a week later”
Feeling at home thousands of feet above the ground is the norm for the Air National Guard veteran.
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot’s worst nightmare came true for Air National Guard veteran Jeff Kloster in August of last year.

“I think I know what happened but I really don’t remember. I have amnesia from before the crash till a week later,” says Kloster.

Jeff sustained several broken bones, including fractures in his spine. Doctors were unsure if he would ever walk again, let alone take to the skies.

“My son-in-law said it the other day, ‘you know you’re very stubborn,’ I said, I know. Stubborn and ornery makes for a really good PT patient.”

And defying all odds, Jeff is not only mobile, he’s using virtual reality therapy to live his dream.

“There’s the joystick over here and the throttle and everything else and once we got in and we were actually flying, it was amazing, you could have that feeling, you know?”

This virtual reality training is part of Jeff’s customized care plan and his occupational therapist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Tyler Pribnow says, utilizing this type of virtual reality therapy is helping.

“Instead of just doing your normal exercises of standing, walking, things like that, you’re getting them more involved in what they want to do, what they love to do. So, doing the VR with him flying a plane, he’s able to get into this imaginary cockpit, he’s able to do all these controls with his hands, reaching, pulling, and pushing,” says Pribnow.

And throughout the journey, Jeff’s goals remain consistent. He plans to get better and get back into the cockpit.

“I would tell you that I can probably figure out how to fly right now the way I am just because everything’s working,” he says.

But even so, Jeff says he wants to make sure his vision is up to par before he literally starts flying again.

He’s hoping to be airborne again in about a year and his trainer says, given his progress so far, he wouldn’t be surprised if Jeff hit his target goal.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison
People from various Council Bluffs agencies clean out a homeless camp
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
FILE — A Missouri State Highway Patrol vessel is seen in this file photo. A boat crash at the...
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Judge gives probation to cooperating suspect in Madison County
One of three suspects in Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced to probation
Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Funds available to pay for COVID-related funerals
6 News On Your Side: Funds available to pay for COVID-related funerals