Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street.

The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire crews arrived they could see a large amount of black smoke.

The fire department said tree overgrowth made it difficult for firefighters to get inside.

A working fire was declared roughly 15 minutes after crews arrived, and the fire was under control 30 minutes after that at 12:59 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the emergency room during the response due to heat exhaustion. Omaha Fire says the firefighter was released a short time later.

Omaha Public Power District was also at the scene to help with a downed power line nearby.

Seven engines and four trucks were used during the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The structure is estimated to be a total loss and had an estimated dollar value of $52,700.

