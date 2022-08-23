Texas pro-life activist working with locals to ban abortion in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Signatures in Bellevue are being collected in an attempt to ban abortion in the city and to shut down the outspoken abortion clinic, CARE, that operates there.

The driving force behind the cause isn’t from Bellevue, however. He’s from Texas.

“51 cities have passed ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits, and they did so because abortion may be going on elsewhere, but they didn’t want it happening in their own communities,” Mark Lee Dickson tells 6 News.

Dickson is the director of the Right to Life organization in East Texas, and the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn.

Dickson travels from state to state, helping residents craft ordinance proposals to outlaw abortion in their cities, even in states where abortion is still legal, like Nebraska.

So far in Nebraska, Dickson has helped two small towns, Hayes Center, with a population of fewer than 300 people, and Blue Hill, with a population of less than 900, pass bans in their towns, despite the towns not having clinics with abortion access in them.

“People started asking, ‘when are you going to come to this side of Nebraska? When are we going to go after Bellevue?’”

Dickson was reached out to by Dr. Pat Castle, the founder of the LIFE Runner organization that operates out of the metro area, but is a global pro-life organization. Castle recruited three active, pro-life Bellevue residents to submit the ordinance proposal to the city. Castle is from Papillion.

The ordinance proposal is a request for a special election, meaning petitioners must gather signatures from 20% of verified Bellevue voters. After that, the issue goes before the city council. If the council fails to pass it, the issue goes to Bellevue voters in a special election.

Abortion advocates say if the ordinance passes, it would be detrimental.

“It’d be extremely damaging for the community, and not only that, but it’d be damaging for the whole state,” says Shelley Mann, a representative for the CARE abortion clinic in Bellevue.

Last week, Mann told 6 News that since the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, and even in the months leading up to it, they’re seen an increase in patients.

“We’ve seen four different states’ worth of patients in the last 24 hours, so there’s a lot of people utilizing this location for those services.”

Although the ordinance proposal, which varies from city to city, has passed in 51 cities, only one of those cities, Lubbock, Texas, actually had an abortion clinic.

Bellevue would be the second.

Dickson says the ordinance passed in Lubbock had exceptions, and Bellevue’s likely would, too.

“By talking about abortion, we’re talking about the intentional ending of an innocent child’s human life, and so were not talking about ectopic pregnancies, we’re not talking about the removing of a dead child due to miscarriage, were talking about the intentional killing of a human being made in the image of God.”

He says in cases like these, doctors must prove that the abortion was performed in order to save the life of the mother.

“You know if this clinic were to have to close in Bellevue, we would definitely look at opening another clinic in Omaha,” Mann says.

