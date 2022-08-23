Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now.

The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city.

There are 15 cameras that the sheriff’s office already uses in their jurisdiction. They were hoping to add 10 more as part of a pilot project with the Flock Safety System.

However, the sheriff’s office withdrew its request Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 6 News officials didn’t think they had enough support on the council, so the motion was withdrawn.

The sheriff’s office will now place the 10 cameras on county property and will continue with its ongoing pilot program.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.