Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer yet again today with some rain possible later in the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another quiet morning out the door for you with temps in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine allowing us to reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will be in the 60s most of the day so nothing too crazy in the feels like temperature department.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

I’m keeping an eye on a few chances of showers and storms starting Wednesday. There may be a few very early in the morning and again later in the evening. Overall most of us will stay very dry yet again with any activity being very spotty.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We’ll do that all over again Thursday morning and afternoon with very spotty activity that doesn’t amount to much.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

