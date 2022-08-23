Proposed Sarpy County 2023 budget reduces property taxes to lowest rate since 1985

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s 2023 budget proposal includes a reduction in the property tax levy.

According to Sarpy County officials, the proposed $289 million 2023 budget includes funding for road improvements, the new correctional center and ARPA projects.

This budget is roughly $48 million higher than 2022′s.

The proposed budget also slashes the property tax levy down to 4%.

Sarpy County says the levy is dropping to 28.49 cents per $100 valuation from 29.69 cents per $100 of valuation. That means a resident with a home valued at $200,000 would pay $569.80 in property taxes.

If the budget is passed, then this will be the first time since 2008 that the property tax levy has changed. It would also be the lowest property tax levy since 1985.

“We realize the financial hardships many of our residents are facing, and we as a county are in a good position to lower our mil levy,” said Don Kelly, Chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. “Through careful, conservative financial management, this budget allows us to lower the levy while still funding critical projects like the new Correctional Center and improve our county roadways.”

Most property taxes go to schools, cities and other entities. Only 12% goes to Sarpy County directly.

The proposed budget also increases the county’s reserves and will include funding to hire 33 new employees - most going to the new Sarpy County Correctional Center opening next year.

Funding for other projects are also included in the budget proposal.

Road projects will receive $84.8 million - including $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond.

Projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act will receive $22.3 million.

The new Correctional Center will receive $8.8 million for completion.

A public hearing on the budget proposal will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Sarpy County Courthouse. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.

See the Budget Overview

