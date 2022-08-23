Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
People from various Council Bluffs agencies clean out a homeless camp
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska

Latest News

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
What to watch in Tuesday's primaries in Florida and New York. (CNN, WABC)
2022 midterms: Primaries in Florida, New York
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its northern...
James Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
Various guns are displayed at a store on July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine. Most U.S. adults...
AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws