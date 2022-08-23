Nox-Crete fire cleanup is now underway

The cause of the fire is officially undetermined
After obtaining all the proper permits Monday, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After obtaining all the proper permits, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site.

Heavy machines gathered debris Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Monday, the company says the project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.

The fire, which ignited in May, burned for several hours.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is officially undetermined.

