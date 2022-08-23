Nomi Health COVID-19 mobile testing clinics in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Nomi Health is using mobile clinics to test people for COVID in Omaha.

Nomi Health has introduced mobile clinics that will offer both PCR and antigen testing. Testing is still an important weapon in the fight against COVID.

Early on in the pandemic, people would line up at drive-thru testing sites. Thousands of people waiting to know, if they had been infected by the virus.

Now COVID restrictions have been relaxed, vaccines are available masks are off and people are ready to return to normal pre-COVID life.

“No we probably don’t know the number and I think that home tests are very popular it’s much easier to test at home with the home test and there’s definitely a place for them,” said Justin Frederick, Douglas County Chief of Infectious Disease.

Whether you get tested at a mobile clinic or use an at-home test kit, officials say testing is still necessary.

“We’re still in the pandemic and I think that people’s appetite for COVID-19 is about full and unfortunately I think the virus is not done with us. The sooner somebody can test after an exposure or if they have onset of new symptoms the quicker they can isolate stay away from others stay home and seek treatment,” said Frederick.

Reports testing for COVID are growing more important as we move deeper into the year.

That’s one reason Nomi Health has rolled its mobile clinic to Omaha to give people another option to get tested.

“We wanted to increase access and convenience for people so that’s why we decided to start up these mobile clinics. We pride ourselves on being very nimble and when there’s a need we come in and if the need is no longer there we can scale back,” said Dr. June Steely.

So far there are not many takers at the mobile clinic downtown near 14th and Harney. You can get tested here at no cost.

“We do require that people who have insurance bring their insurance and give us that information but we’re not going to turn away anyone who’s uninsured,” said Steely.

At-home COVID tests are also free. You can find them and instructions at Omaha libraries and the Douglas County Health Department.

“I would say that COVID still is a little bit unpredictable we’re going to see increasing cases again as people move indoors, schools have just started so we have mass gatherings of people. Testing saves lives there’s no doubt about that,” said Frederick.

If you need more information on the Nomi Health mobile COVID-19 testing clinic go to their website.

