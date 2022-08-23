Nebraska State Patrol finds 59 pounds of meth, 9 pounds of fentanyl in foam statues

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 60 pounds of drugs inside foam statues.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper spoke with two people in a car at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

It’s not clear why the trooper initiated contact with the two people. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 allegedly alerted for a controlled substance from the car.

Troopers searched the car and allegedly found two foam statues in the backseat. Nebraska State Patrol says the statues were hollow. Troopers opened the statues and allegedly found several packages with drugs.

The packages allegedly had a total of 59 pounds of suspected meth and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Nebraska State Patrol identified the car’s occupants as 31-year-old Adriana Gonzalez and 51-year-old Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, both of San Ysidro, Calif.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver. They were sent to Dawson County Jail.

