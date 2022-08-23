Huskers arrive in Ireland ahead of season opener against Northwestern

The Huskers will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN (WOWT) - The Huskers arrived at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday morning Nebraska time.

6 Sports was in downtown Dublin as the bus rolled in.

Still a few days out from the season opener in Ireland. The stadium — primarily for soccer and rugby — is a beautiful place located on the southeast side of downtown Dublin.

The last game was five weeks ago, giving them enough time to put in a new surface: natural grass. The Huskers played two games year on grass; they do the same this year, at least in the regular season and maybe another one in a bowl game? We’ll see.

Throughout the stadium, there’s a ton of Northwestern signs. Nothing for Nebraska because it’s a Wildcats home game.

The grounds crew was working on the field Tuesday and still need to paint it before the weekend.

We know through the years most of these games between Nebraska and Northwestern have been tight; last year was the anomaly.

Scott Frost said he expects the game to be close again Saturday, and we can’t wait. It should be a good game in a great stadium with a great atmosphere: about 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be here rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

