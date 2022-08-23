Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft.
According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa, which is northwest of Glenwood. First-degree theft in Iowa is a class C felony and is for thefts valued upwards of $10,000.
