Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft

A former Silver City clerk was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft.

According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa, which is northwest of Glenwood. First-degree theft in Iowa is a class C felony and is for thefts valued upwards of $10,000.

