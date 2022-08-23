Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer Wednesday with a few storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a jump to the upper 80s Tuesday we get warmer for Wednesday! Under morning clouds we may see a stray sprinkle but there is a better chance for isolated storms in the evening and overnight. Best chances keep N of the Metro but we can’t rule out something spotty after 8 PM.

10 PM Wednesday (wowt)

Thursday brings similar slight rain chances but we’ll be cooler as highs back off to the mid 80s. As cooler temps settle in for the end of the week the weather will be better for your outdoor plans, even with slight PM rain chances.

Rain chances (wowt)

Better storm chances are here by the weekend! Plan around scattered morning and evening storms Saturday and Sunday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

