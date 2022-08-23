Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon.

Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

This was along Sunnydale Road just south of Highway 6 in northeastern Council Bluffs. Several responding officers called for backup right away.

The suspect had his hands up and was taken into custody.

Police said there was no longer any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

