Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat

Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m.

Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus High School, along with Lost Creek School, both were put on lockout and hold-in place.

Both uniformed and plain clothes officers from the Columbus Police Department were on the scene and identified a person of interest. Officers are continuing their investigation into the situation.

Officers recovered a BB gun and, at this time, the Columbus Police Department believes that there is no continued threat. The BB gun was not recovered on school property.

