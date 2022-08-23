1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha

Here are more details on a scary situation in a North Omaha parking lot.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover.

An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini explosions in the vehicle.

Fire officials believe magnesium and compressed gases in car parts caused the pops and fire flashes. The startling sounds had spectators taking cover behind a building wall.

“Wow, because it’s popping and don’t know what’s popping, if the gas tank can blow up then,” witness Rick Nelson said. “I didn’t see a tank blow up but it can be scary.”

Fire officials say a woman who is believed to be the lone occupant was out of the vehicle when a fire crew arrived. She was transported by a rescue squad to an Omaha hospital.

The initial condition report says she suffered burns that are not life-threatening.

Due to the injury, fire investigators will look for the cause of the vehicle fire.

