Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip...
Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, according to a media report.(Intel Facebook page)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project is coming with a big employment challenge.

Intel announced earlier this year a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near Columbus.

The company says about 7,000 construction workers will be hired to build the two factories ahead of a planned 2025 opening.

Those jobs must be filled even though several other big central Ohio construction projects are already employing thousands.

The need also comes during a national shortage of construction workers.

Intel says finding workers won’t be without its challenges but is confident there’s enough demand that the jobs will be filled.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
A warrant has been issued for a double homicide suspect
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person

Latest News

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill jogs to his position during spring training...
Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants
Nebraska Daybook