Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer week ahead with some 90s on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with a little bit of fog around the area as temperatures are in the lower 60s on average. That fog will burn off pretty quickly this morning leading to another round of warmth and sunshine for all of us. Highs will end up a bit warmer that Sunday.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The muggy meter will stay in the muggy range all day but shouldn’t drastically impact the overall feel of the day.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Overall the first half of the week looks to be rather dry with the next threat of any rain being Wednesday afternoon. Any of those that are able to develop should be pretty sparse though and nothing I would change your plans for.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

