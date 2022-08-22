Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street.

Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for two weeks for street repair.

South 21st Street between P and Q Streets will be closed to through traffic for one week for sewer repair.

Harney Street will be restricted westbound at Rose Blumkin Driver for one week for fiber optic repair in the right turn lane.

North 24th Street between Dodge and Davenport Streets will be restricted to one lane northbound for utility work in the outside curb lane.

