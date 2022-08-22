Omaha gas prices slowly dropping

(FOX10 News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to slowly drop in Omaha.

According to GasBuddy price reports, average gas prices in Omaha dropped to $3.70 per gallon Monday, falling 5.9 cents in the past week.

Just over a month ago, gas prices in Omaha were an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Gas Buddy surveyed 300 gas stations in Omaha and found the cheapest gas as of Sunday was priced at $3.44 per gallon, and the most expensive gas was $4.79 per gallon.

Reports show that the surrounding area’s gas prices are also falling.

Lincoln drivers saw an average gas price of $3.74 per gallon this Monday, down 10.6 cents from last week.

Iowa drivers saw average prices this Monday at $3.55 per gallon, down 3.5 cents from last week.

The trend follows the national average, with prices falling across the country by an average of 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The national gas price is at $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Dropping prices are a slight relief compared to recent highs, but drivers might see some fluctuation.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
A warrant has been issued for a double homicide suspect
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

Latest News

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
Election 2022: Medical marijuana ballot initiative fails in Nebraska
Father Edward J. Flanagan
Boys Town members travel to Ireland to commemorate historic Omaha figure
Dublin Airport is decked out to greet teams and fans arriving for the Saturday's Huskers game...
Huskers heading to Ireland for season opener against Northwestern