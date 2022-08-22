Omaha gas prices slowly dropping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to slowly drop in Omaha.

According to GasBuddy price reports, average gas prices in Omaha dropped to $3.70 per gallon Monday, falling 5.9 cents in the past week.

Just over a month ago, gas prices in Omaha were an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Gas Buddy surveyed 300 gas stations in Omaha and found the cheapest gas as of Sunday was priced at $3.44 per gallon, and the most expensive gas was $4.79 per gallon.

Reports show that the surrounding area’s gas prices are also falling.

Lincoln drivers saw an average gas price of $3.74 per gallon this Monday, down 10.6 cents from last week.

Iowa drivers saw average prices this Monday at $3.55 per gallon, down 3.5 cents from last week.

The trend follows the national average, with prices falling across the country by an average of 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The national gas price is at $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Dropping prices are a slight relief compared to recent highs, but drivers might see some fluctuation.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”

