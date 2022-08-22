Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day.

The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s reported troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime for the next two weeks, including Labor Day on Sept. 5.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road. As the summer driving season winds down, we urge all motorists to drive safely and always drive sober.”

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol

Officials say with the start of the campaign there have been 15 arrests this weekend and within this year so far, there have been nearly 600 arrests for DUI.

The campaign received a $26,550 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
A warrant has been issued for a double homicide suspect
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
Arrest made after alleged sexual assault at UNO

Latest News

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old
Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River
WOWT Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022
WOWT Nox-Crete to begin cleanup after fire
Nox-Crete to begin cleanup after fire
WOWT Medical marijuana petition in Nebraska fails to make ballot
Medical marijuana petition in Nebraska fails to make ballot