Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day.

The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s reported troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime for the next two weeks, including Labor Day on Sept. 5.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road. As the summer driving season winds down, we urge all motorists to drive safely and always drive sober.”

Officials say with the start of the campaign there have been 15 arrests this weekend and within this year so far, there have been nearly 600 arrests for DUI.

The campaign received a $26,550 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.