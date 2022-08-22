Lincoln woman celebrates 105th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends.

Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.

People might wonder, what’s her secret?

“You’d have to guess at it, I guess,” said Norma.

Born in 1917, Norma has lived through a lot of history, but there’s a lot of little things that are always still new. Like using a microwave, which she started doing three years ago.

“She’s never used a credit card, never used a computer, doesn’t have a cellphone. Not too many years ago, she just started using a microwave,” said Judy Weber, Norma’s Daughter.

Her kids said they have feelings about this birthday too.

“It makes me feel old,” said John Jones, Norma’s son.

But mostly, it’s just gratitude.

“It’s a blessing,” Judy said. “God blessed us all. It’s fantastic that she’s lived so long and she’s still here.”

10/11 NOW previously reported on Norma’s 103rd Birthday Party during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic. Her loved ones gathered out on the front lawn and sang to her. Her family said they’re happy to be able to celebrate with her in-person. The only thing missing was her favorite singer, an Elvis impersonator.

