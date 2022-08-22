Huskers heading to Ireland for season opener against Northwestern

(WOWT) - Nebraska fans are bringing the sea of red “across the pond” to support the Huskers football team against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.

As 6 Sports arrived Monday, Dublin Airport was already decked out in school colors for both teams to welcome those traveling abroad for the big game.

Dublin Airport welcoming fans who are making the long trip to 🇮🇪 Many #Huskers fans arriving this early in the week will be heading out to explore the country pic.twitter.com/oQ7ajn6NUV — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 22, 2022

The team is set to leave for Dublin on Monday evening, arriving Tuesday morning, with practices scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

It will be dinnertime in Ireland when the team arrives Tuesday, so they will head to Mansion House, the mayoral residence and oldest home in the country.

Head Coach Scott Frost said over the weekend the traditional Blackshirts will be handed out to the defensive line in Ireland.

#Huskers head coach Scott Frost says they’ll hand out Blackshirts the first day in Ireland. This is due to packing and getting jerseys overseas. — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) August 21, 2022

Coaches are planning to give updates after practices on Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a pep rally scheduled for Friday at Merrion Square Park in Dublin.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

