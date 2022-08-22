Huskers heading to Ireland for season opener against Northwestern

Dublin Airport is decked out to greet teams and fans arriving for the Saturday's Huskers game against the Northwestern Wildcats.(Joe Nugent / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Nebraska fans are bringing the sea of red “across the pond” to support the Huskers football team against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.

As 6 Sports arrived Monday, Dublin Airport was already decked out in school colors for both teams to welcome those traveling abroad for the big game.

The team is set to leave for Dublin on Monday evening, arriving Tuesday morning, with practices scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

It will be dinnertime in Ireland when the team arrives Tuesday, so they will head to Mansion House, the mayoral residence and oldest home in the country.

Head Coach Scott Frost said over the weekend the traditional Blackshirts will be handed out to the defensive line in Ireland.

Coaches are planning to give updates after practices on Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a pep rally scheduled for Friday at Merrion Square Park in Dublin.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

